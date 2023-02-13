Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

CTAS stock opened at $442.86 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.82 and a 200-day moving average of $429.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

