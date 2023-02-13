Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $173.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.80. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

