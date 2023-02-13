iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 777,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 355,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

