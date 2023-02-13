Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 375 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $264.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.75.

