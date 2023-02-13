Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

