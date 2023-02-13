Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 20,844 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,325,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

