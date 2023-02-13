Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after acquiring an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after acquiring an additional 597,379 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

