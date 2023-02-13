Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Progressive worth $66,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5,130.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

