Bank of Montreal Can Has $70.47 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of First Republic Bank worth $70,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $135.45 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $177.00. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

