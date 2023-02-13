ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.