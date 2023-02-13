Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $64,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NVO opened at $139.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

