Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,132 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

KMB opened at $128.93 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

