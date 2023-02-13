Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $71,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 24.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 62.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after buying an additional 116,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

KMB stock opened at $128.93 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.