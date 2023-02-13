Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Walk Management LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,017 shares of company stock worth $15,359,604. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

