Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.