Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $26.12 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 275.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86,481 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Amundi boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 73,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after buying an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $221.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.66. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

