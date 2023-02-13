Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $385,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 442.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 287,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 605,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,017,000 after acquiring an additional 136,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $111.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

