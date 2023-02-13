Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.2 %

BAH stock opened at $96.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

