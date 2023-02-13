Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $405,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $146.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

