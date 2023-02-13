Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,431 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

