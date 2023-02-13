Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $688,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,149 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 445.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 256,379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 209,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 58.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $104.68 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.