Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $716,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of JWN opened at $21.65 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

