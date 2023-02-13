Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 5,231 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after buying an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after buying an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,192,000 after buying an additional 729,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.