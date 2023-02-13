Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 861 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Clorox by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.51 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

