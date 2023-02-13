Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Illumina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $196.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.