Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $349.73 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $356.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.42 and a 200 day moving average of $301.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,426 shares of company stock worth $29,686,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

