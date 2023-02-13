Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCRM opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

