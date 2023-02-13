Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth $496,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth $713,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 13.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

