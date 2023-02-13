Greenleaf Trust Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 81.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,955,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 875,102 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 12.5% in the third quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.