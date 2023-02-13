Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,525 shares of company stock worth $26,165,359. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $80.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

