Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 949 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 50.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 176,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 59,403 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical Price Performance

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $180.29 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $251.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.