Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VCR opened at $250.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

