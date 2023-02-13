Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,248 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after acquiring an additional 242,988 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $534.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

