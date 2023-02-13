Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

