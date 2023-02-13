Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after acquiring an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,670,000 after purchasing an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $315.81 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $534.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.