Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 2,495 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Workiva Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:WK opened at $89.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

