Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,607 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

