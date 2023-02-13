Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

