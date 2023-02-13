Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 295,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Stock Up 5.9 %
PR opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 4.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.