Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 295,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

PR opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 4.53.

Several brokerages have commented on PR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

