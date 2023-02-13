Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,929,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
