Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.9% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 104,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 112,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.3% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $247.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.99 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

