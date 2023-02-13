Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after buying an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 72.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after buying an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $534.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

