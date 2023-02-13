Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $306.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $349.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.