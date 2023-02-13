Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $233.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average is $237.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

