Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $349.00 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

