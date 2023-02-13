Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $250.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $315.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

