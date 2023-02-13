Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2,235.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.40% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $264.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30.

