Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

