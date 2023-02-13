Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

HUM opened at $498.62 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.