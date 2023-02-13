Bank of Montreal Can Has $75.37 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $75,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFC opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
